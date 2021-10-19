70mai Announces Official Launch of the Power Station Tera 1000 on Indiegogo

Fully charges in 2 hours with patented 2-in-1 inverter,

removing the need for the bulky adapter on traditional models

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 70mai , a leading innovator of smart car electronics, announces the official launch of The 70mai Power Station Tera 1000 in North America, with a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

The 70mai Power Station Tera 1000 is an innovative clean energy solution combining power and portability. With its 1000Wh capacity, 10 outlets, solar charging capability and ergonomic handle, it's perfect for your everyday power needs at home, off the grid, or just on the way. It is also a reliable power source for professionals on the go such as photographers and musicians.

Power up to 10 devices simultaneously, the Tera is perfect for your next outdoor adventure.

Built with safety and durability at its core, the Tera employs key innovations on heat dissipation, inverter efficiency, and mechanical structure. This is the first and only power station on the market with 3 built-in ventilation spaces, including an aluminum heatsink, enabling more efficient and quieter cooling with minimized fan noise. The Tera generates only 30% of heat when working under the same condition as leading competitors with a safe working temperature of 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Other key features include:

2-hour fast recharge enabled by 70mai's patented 2-in-1 inverter, removing the need for a bulky adapter traditionally attached to the AC cable

True pass-through charging that allows the Tera to charge other devices while charging itself, without losing battery capacity

Galvanized steel framework and an innovative 2-layer case design for improved drop-proof performance

Ability to charge up to 10 devices simultaneously

"We're excited to officially launch the 70mai Power Station Tera 1000 on Indiegogo," said Ma Luo, Director of Product at 70mai. "As a leader in smart car electronics, we know how important mobility is to the human experience; with Tera, we envision a world where there's enough energy to power your life, no matter where you go."

Don't be left in the dark following a severe weather event. With the 70mai Power Station Tera 1000 you can power up to 10 devices – including lights, home appliances and laptops – simultaneously. It can be quickly recharged via solar panel, AC wall outlet, gas generator or car outlet. With just one charge the Tera can power:

75+ mobile phone charges

A mini fridge for 14+ hours

A 50" TV for 8 hours

18+ laptop charges

An electric grill for 1 hour

A coffee maker for up to 45 cups

Starting now, the Power Station Tera 1000 will be available for pre-order with special pricing starting at $599 (40% off the original retail price), which is a limited offer to the first 120 orders. Delivery is slated for early winter. To learn more about the Tera and detailed pricing information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tera-fast-recharge-solar-ready-power-station/reft/19371436/press.

About 70mai:

Founded in 2016, 70mai is an industry-leading smart car electronics company. With its own supply chain, R&D department and factories, 70mai has strong capabilities in both software development and hardware manufacturing and is constantly exploring new possibilities in the smart electronics field. It strives to always create products that exceed customer expectations, providing a safe, comfortable, and networked experience to drivers and travelers, on and off the road.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 70mai