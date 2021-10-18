PAOG Announces New CBD Nutraceutical Targeting $100 Billion Sleep Aid Market

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the launch of its first CBD nutraceutical product, RelaxRX CBD, a sleep aid.

RelaxRX is available in 30mg Softgels and in an 1800mg Tincture. The CBD oil is 100% derived from full spectrum whole plant hemp oil and contains no added chemicals.

The sleep aid market was projected at USD 64.29 Billion in 2019 and is forecast to hit USD 101.7 Billion in 2026.

PAOG has confirmed shipping its first CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). The product will soon be for sale online at www.USMJ.com.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first CBD nutraceutical product launch as the company has follow on products lined up to follow the first product adding to overall sales potential.

PAOG plans to announce its next CBD nutraceutical later this week.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments base on this intellectual property.

