Leidos Awarded Contract to Support Navy's Hopper Information Service's Center

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime contract by the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). Through this award, Leidos will provide services and support for the ONI's Hopper Information Services Center. The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract holds a total estimated value of approximately $65 million. Work will be performed primarily in Suitland, Maryland.

"ONI has a critical role in ensuring that U.S. naval forces maintain a decisive information advantage," said Mike Rickels, Leidos Senior Vice President of C4ISR solutions. "We look forward to continuing our decades-long support to ONI while providing timely and accurate maritime domain information to the warfighter."

Under the contract, Leidos will provide a broad range of professional information technology services, including operations management, cloud migration, and software development as well as cybersecurity and information assurance.

The Hopper Information Services Center provides mission-related information technology and services to ONI, its subordinate commands, the Fleet and Joint Forces. The center is one of four Centers of Excellence that are distinct commands subordinate to ONI.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

Melissa.L.Duenas@leidos.com



Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

Dohenyt@leidos.com



Jalen Drummond

(703) 676-4300

jalen.drummond@leidos.com

View original content:

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.