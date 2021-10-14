Executive Appointments include Henry Hsiao, former Adobe Global Head of Education; John Danielson, former Chief of Staff at U.S. Secretary of Education; State Teachers of the Year Award Winners Dr. Cicely Woodard (Tennessee) and Dr. Richard Warren, Jr. (Maryland); Katherine Merseth, former Executive Director of Harvard Teacher Education Program; and former Seattle School Superintendent Denise Juneau

Teachers1on1™ Appoints Executive Leadership Team And Advisory Board Ahead Of Official Launch Of Innovative On-Demand Ed-Tech Platform Executive Appointments include Henry Hsiao, former Adobe Global Head of Education; John Danielson, former Chief of Staff at U.S. Secretary of Education; State Teachers of the Year Award Winners Dr. Cicely Woodard (Tennessee) and Dr. Richard Warren, Jr. (Maryland); Katherine Merseth, former Executive Director of Harvard Teacher Education Program; and former Seattle School Superintendent Denise Juneau

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers1on1™, a new on-demand educational platform for personalized learning, today announced several appointments to their executive leadership team and advisory board, including former Adobe Global Head of Education and industry veteran Henry Hsiao as Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Lohse, former CEO and Managing Partner of Chartwell Hamilton, as Chief Academic Officer. The online learning platform, which matches students with high-quality, vetted teachers, is currently available with a broader official launch during the 2021-22 academic year.

Teachers1on1™ will allow students to achieve their full potential through access to top-quality, certified educators and superior technology. Through virtual classrooms and a collaborative, face-to-face learning environment, the Teachers1on1™ platform is designed to adapt to all types of learners and showcases a suite of powerful tools like a virtual whiteboard, video chat, file share, and lesson replays to brush up at any time. While Teachers1on1™ serves all students in grades K-12, its primary focus is to improve the efficiency and equity of student learning outcomes within grades 3-8—a demographic often underserved by tools to improve academic performance. Grounded in the dramatic learning gains students achieve when personalized academic support is delivered by qualified teachers, Teachers1on1™ aims to redress educational inequity by making a high-quality teacher accessible to any student, anywhere. The advisory board and management team all affirm the mission-driven commitment to equity of Teachers1on1™.

Henry Hsiao joins Teachers1on1™ as Chief Executive Officer following three years as Global Head of Education for Adobe, where he led the company's $1.5B+ business with 30+ million users, consistently delivering record setting growth and innovative strategic initiatives for their next generation of users. Prior to Adobe, Hsiao served as the Global Vice President of Strategic Development and Growth GM at Mattel, leading on global strategy, business development, and management for the company's ventures and investments. In his role, Hsiao focused largely on digital-first growth initiatives that positively impacted children development and education through play. As the company's chief executive officer, Hsiao will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and drive the vision, strategy, and growth of the business.

"The past year has demonstrated the need for a drastic change in how we approach the future of effective and engaging, tech-enabled education," says Henry Hsiao, Chief Executive Officer of Teachers1on1™. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to join this incredible team and be part of a movement that has the potential to transform the industry and bring accessible, high-quality education to a nation of students in need of additional learning support."

Christopher Lohse will serve as Chief Academic Officer and senior vice president for government affairs at Teachers1on1™, where he will be responsible for aligning products and services to best-available evidence, and to deepening organizational insight and learning. Prior to joining the team, Chris was CEO and Managing Partner of international education-consulting firm Chartwell Hamilton. He also served as Vice President of Strategic Affairs at Renaissance Learning and at Pearson, the world's largest global education company. Prior to entering the private sector, Chris led research, strategy, and policy development for large NGOs, legislatures, state education agencies, and ministries of education internationally.

Avi Vaknin will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will play an integral role in the development, launch, and scaling of the Teachers1on1™ platform. Avi brings a robust track record in building and growing cutting edge businesses from the ground up, founding companies including Telx Computers, Telx Web, and HomeEscape.

Kelsey Malmberg will serve as Chief Marketing Officer, driving brand, marketing and communication strategies as Teachers1on1™ prepares to transform the online learning experience for students everywhere. She brings nearly a decade of experience in leading marketing efforts for renowned brands including Microsoft, Verizon, Coca-Cola, Nationwide, NFL, NBA, and the PGA, among notables.

In addition to a strong executive leadership team, Teachers1on1™ will be guided by an experienced team of advisors, with members including:

John Danielson , Chair of the Advisory Board, previously serving across senior roles within the U.S. Department of Education under Lamar Alexander and Rod Paige , for whom he served as Chief of Staff;

Dr. Cicely Woodard , Advisory Board Member, 2018 Tennessee Teacher of the Year; Recipient of the 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the 2019 Horace Mann for Teaching Excellence Award;

Dr. Richard Warren Jr , Advisory Board Member, 2019 Maryland State Teacher of the Year; Richard was recognized nationally as a top educator by the Council of Chief State School Officers and National Education Association;

Katherine Merseth , Advisory Board Member, previously served as the executive director of the Harvard Teacher Education Program and was awarded the Phi Beta Kappa Prize for Teaching by Harvard in 2018 and named one of 15 outstanding Professors across Harvard University in 2017; and

Denise Juneau , Advisory Board Member, the first Native woman elected to statewide executive office in the United States as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Montana and first Native superintendent in Seattle .

"The urgent circumstances arising within the post-pandemic educational ecosystem require bold, innovative thought leadership that helps to deliver accelerated learning solutions for students, parents and teachers," says John Danielson, Chair of the Advisory Board. "Teachers1on1™ has assembled a sterling Advisory Board comprised of distinguished teacher leaders that are committed to delivering instruction built upon the priority of learning and totally empowered by the immense capabilities of America's teachers."

Teachers1on1™ will serve all student performance profiles, grades K-12. With a rapidly growing community of accredited Teachers and a deepened commitment from new leadership appointments to making learning more engaging and accessible for students, Teachers1on1™ will offer an unrivaled learning experience. Pre-registration for both interested teachers and parents or guardians is underway now.

The Teachers1on1™ performance learning platform sets the standard for measurable academic results. Give your student the 1on1 advantage, with live online lessons from our community of first-class, accredited teachers.

Teachers1on1™ offers a diagnostic approach to accelerate student learning, with high-dosage 1on1 tutoring in a dynamic virtual classroom environment, led by rigorously qualified teachers.

We are committed to expanding access to quality K-12 education and improving long-term learning efficacy for all students. Our comprehensive, hybrid learning solution is powered by data-driven insights and designed for maximum impact.

Learn more at: teachers1on1.com .

