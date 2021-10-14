Tamr's 2021 DataMasters Summit Elevates Next-Generation Data Mastering To A Critical Businesses Need For Digital Transformations The Second Annual DataMasters Summit Features Tamr Customer Success Stories, An Exciting Product Announcement, Keynote By a 4X Olympian

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr , the cloud-native data mastering platform used by some of the world's largest enterprises to solve their toughest data challenges, today announced the speaker line-up and event details for the second annual DataMasters Summit taking place on October 19th. This year's summit focuses on how businesses can accelerate and realize value from their ongoing digital transformations utilizing next-generation data mastering. The half-day event consists of presentations, keynote addresses, and a look at the upcoming product plans for Tamr, followed by an exclusive wine tasting class and networking.

This year's event takes place in-person in Cambridge, MA, and virtually. To attend DataMasters 2021, register here .

Tamr leadership lays out vision for next-generation data management and unveils upcoming product roadmap:

Organizations of all sizes are plagued with long-standing issues caused by bad data. These data roadblocks slow or prevent meaningful digital transformations, prevent the discovery of key business insights, and have real costs in terms of time and money. Tamr believes that businesses will finally see what's possible by delivering clean, curated, and holistic data for entities like customers, products, and suppliers.

Andy Palmer , Tamr's CEO, kicks off DataMasters with "Data Mastering is the Key to the Data-driven Enterprise." It's a reality today that every business wants to become data-driven – and the last year and a half has made it an urgent necessity. But the expectations of modern enterprise data and the drag coefficient of legacy IT make it difficult. Andy makes the case why data mastering is the key to priming the pump of your modern data-driven enterprise and the catalyst for broad digital transformation, no matter where you are on the journey.

Anthony Deighton , Tamr's Chief Product Officer, and Katie Porter , Sales Engineering Lead , team up to take attendees through Tamr's product roadmap. This session will discuss the vision for Product at Tamr, recap major releases over the last 12 months, and preview product development plans for the year ahead.

Tamr co-founders' Andy Palmer and Dr. Michael Stonebraker sit down for a can't miss conversation about why internal IT needs to be dramatically restructured, how to plan for this change, which areas of data mastering are critical to future success, and hard-earned advice about establishing a data-driven culture.

Tamr customers take center stage:

Tamr customers Analog Devices, WCG, Avid, and Blackstone, will showcase how they partner with Tamr to deliver business value to their organizations. Each success story highlights a critical use case in which next-generation data mastering is essential to delivering high-impact business outcomes.

Jane Chen , Director of Analytics & Customer Insights at Analog Devices, discusses how clean data drives Analog Devices' efforts to serve its customers better. Hear how machine learning provides the semiconductor manufacturer with the curated, complete records it needs to unlock customer insights and become a digital-first business.

Art Morales , Vice President, Data & Technology Solutions at WCG, sits down with Andy Palmer to explore how data leaders can connect digital transformation initiatives to organizational needs, how to make the business case for using new technology, and what technical approaches provide WCG with the data it needs to support business initiatives.

Thomas Pologruto , Chief Data Architect at Blackstone , comes back to DataMasters for a second year to discuss how machine learning is replacing rules and reducing manual efforts to clean and curate data at Blackstone .

Dinny Mathew , Senior Director of Enterprise Architecture, Data and Analytics at Avid, shares Avid's digital transformation story and touches on topics like why customer data is key to this initiative, how they continually clean and curate this data and what business outcomes organizations can achieve when they have 360-degree customer views.

Unveiling Tamr Cloud: A new SaaS offering from Tamr:

The event will provide an exclusive preview of Tamr's newest product offering, Tamr Cloud, the world's first fully packaged SaaS solution for B2B Customer Mastering with enrichment built-in. Tamr Cloud blends Tamr's patented machine learning with millions of external data points to enable B2B companies with superior data-backed insights into accounts, with a fraction of the human effort previously required.

Hosted on Google Cloud, this new product significantly reduces the cost of maintaining and updating customer data and enabling data-driven decisions throughout the customer journey.

Early access to Tamr Cloud will be available upon request following the DataMasters Summit.

Keynote and APAC-specific presentations:

The importance of actionable data to improve performance is not relegated to the business world; athletes are voracious data consumers to gain an edge, better compete, and optimize individual performance. Angela Ruggerio, four-time Olympian, Hockey Hall of Famer, and Co-Founder & CEO of Sports Innovation Lab keynotes DataMasters with a presentation explaining how she maintains top performance over her extensive career by using data.

Attendees located in APAC have an opportunity to watch DataMasters on October 20th with additional presentations focused on the unique needs and requirements in the region.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

