Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Completes the Regular Season of 2021 China Battle Championships

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced today that the regular season of 2021 China Battle Championships ("CBC") was completed in early October.

The preseason of 2021 CBC was completed in September. A total of 294 outstanding street dancers from eight regions, namely Guangxi autonomous region, Shaanxi province, Fujian province, Yunnan province, Sichuan province, Shandong province, Chongqing city, and Hubei province, participated in the online competition. Teams from the eight competition regions formally announced through offline press conferences that they would establish a city team to represent each region. Each team consists of five main players who will lead their teams to participate in the upcoming playoffs in November and the finals in December.

The regular season was divided into a northern division and a southern division and was held during the China National Day holidays. Four teams representing Guangxi autonomous region, Yunnan province, Fujian province and Hubei province competed in the southern division and four teams representing Sichuan province, Chongqing city, Shaanxi province and Shandong province competed in the northern division.

The regular season for the southern divison competition was held in Nanning city of the Guangxi autonomous region from October 1st to October 3rd, and the northern divison competition was held in Xi'an city of Shaanxi province from October 5th to October 7th. As the organizer, the Company invited celebrity referees and "Masters of Ceremonies" as guests, such as Pukai, Gongsun Wuming, Awei, Huangding, Pianpian, Bingbing Li and Achen. These top international hip-hop masters attending the CBC shared their exclusive dance moves during the event.

Teams representing Hubei province and Yunnan province from the southern division and Shaanxi province and Sichuan province from the northern division outplayed other teams and advanced to the CBC playoffs.

The CBC regular season's final battle was live-broadcasted on platforms for street dancers on October 7th including Sina Weibo, Huya Live and on TikTok. The total number of viewers of live-broadcast on final battle day exceeded 766,000, and the number of cumulative viewers for entire regular season to date reached approximately 3.2 million.

The 2021 CBC, as an important part of the Company's Hip-Hop event hosting business, aims to provide more street dance talents with a stable competition platform to further cultivate the dancers' competitive skills.

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchanges with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.popinter.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@520pop.com

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd