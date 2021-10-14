Ocean Spray Launches #BetterTogether Campaign in Partnership with Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson The iconic cranberry cooperative's harvest campaign aims to bring people back together this holiday season and support No Kid Hungry

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year and a half of being socially distanced from family, friends, and peers, Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, has launched the #BetterTogether campaign, celebrating the simple joys of safely rediscovering together time. In partnership with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor, producer, and author of cookbook, Food Between Friends, and in support of national campaign No Kid Hungry, the #BetterTogether initiative will offer inspiring holiday recipes, as well as provide nutritious and delicious 'thank you' packages to school staff across the country serving our students.

Ocean Spray Launches #BetterTogether Campaign in Partnership with Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson

"Teachers and school staff have overcome many obstacles to keep kids learning and engaged during the past year. This harvest and holiday season, we're proud to partner with No Kid Hungry and thank these heroic school communities that have been there for our children during an extraordinarily trying time," said Tom Hayes, CEO of Ocean Spray. "Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether initiative is a way to express our deepest gratitude and support No Kid Hungry in providing millions of healthy meals to kids."

Kicking off the #BetterTogether initiative, Jesse Tyler Ferguson will join Ocean Spray to help package up delicious "thank you" care packages with No Kid Hungry at an Ocean Spray farmer's cranberry bog to kick off #BetterTogether, starting with 50 schools. Together, Ocean Spray invites everyone to visit www.OceanSpray.com/bettertogether to nominate a school of your choice to receive a special message from Jesse and a care package from Ocean Spray. In time for holiday celebrations and spending time together with loved ones, Jesse will also be launching recipes with Ocean Spray and sharing social media inspiration throughout the season.

"As we come out of the last 18 months, the promise of being able to finally spend time with loved ones is so wonderful, we are better together," said Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "As a new dad, I'm so proud to partner with Ocean Spray to thank the school staff feeding our children by providing delicious and nutritious packages as part of the Ocean Spray #BetterTogether initiative supporting No Kid Hungry this holiday season."

No Kid Hungry helps to provide meals to children by working with schools and local programs across the country to ensure all kids get access to three healthy meals a day. "The pandemic continues to impact hungry children everywhere and we are grateful to come together with Ocean Spray this year to give back to kids and families in need," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry.

Additionally, the #BetterTogether campaign will include brand collaborations, influencer marketing, events and virtual experiences, digital media, and consumer marketing.

To learn more about #BetterTogether and how you can get involved, visit www.OceanSpray.com/bettertogether.

About Ocean Spray

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Contact: Teamoceanspray@jonesworks.com



Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.