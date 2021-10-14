Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of Aura Smart Air

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at equity.research@frost.com.

AURA SMART AIR LTD. (TASE: AUSA)

Aura Smart Air Ltd. (TASE: AUSA) was established in 2018 to provide an international standard and technology platfrom to manage air quality in enclosed spaces. The company develops, markets, distributes, and operates platforms for internal air purification in Israel and abroad.

The technology developed by the company provides a complete solution to the problem of air quality in enclosed spaces, by providing 4 unique and patented stages of purification and disinfection. The company has intellectual property in registration processes in the form of patents, design, and trademarks. Aura Smart Air's unique technology allows it to achieve impressive air purification results by using substances and components that have been found to be effective in neutralizing bacteria, viruses, and parasites that destroy, among other things, the proteins on the cell membrane.

Strategy— Aura Smart Air offers hardware and software to its customers, with its business split into 3 main areas: (i) HW & SW product sales; (ii) services, including parts and updates; and (iii) data. Aura Smart Air is differentiated from its competition due to its lower cost, ease of instillation and maintenance, and engineering structure.

In our view, Aura Smart Air is at the forefront of the rapidly growing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market. The company has a unique technology that has been proven to be majorly successful in clinical trials and has also received the stamp of approval from the Israeli government, by way of a recently announced partnership with the Ministry of Health. COVID-19 contributed to the growth in this market due to the rise of consumer awareness of poor air quality.

We value Blender's equity at NIS 250.7 M, with a price target in the range of NIS 9.81 to NIS 10.75, and a mean of NIS 10.26.

