Cribl Expands Leadership Team with Former AppDynamics, Confluent, and Okta Executives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl, the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced the addition of four veterans of the data and security industries to help the company accelerate into a period of fast growth and establish itself as a leading vendor in enterprise observability. Jim Cavanaugh, former President of Asia Pacific and Japan at AppDynamics, has joined Cribl to run the Americas sales team, and Patrick Wade, former Vice President of Sales Engineering at AppDynamics, will run Global Sales Engineering. Zachary Kilpatrick, formerly Vice President of North America Alliances at Okta, has been appointed to lead Global Channels. Mike Podobnik joined Cribl as Vice President of People from Confluent, where he was leading Talent and Employee Experience.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl)

"The observability industry is growing quickly in response to the increased demand for visibility into how systems and applications operate. Cribl is paving the way for an architecture evolution to support this growing demand with the introduction of Observability Pipelines, which deliver visibility and control over streaming telemetry data. The addition of these key executives to our leadership team helps bolster our innovation, agility, and market dominance in this space," says Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cribl.

Prior to Cribl, Cavanaugh spent the last seven years at AppDynamics in Singapore leading the Asia Pacific and Japan organization, and was a Vice President at EMC beforehand. He brings a wealth of experience leading sales teams across the globe, and will be spearheading the growth of the Americas sales organization at Cribl. Wade joins Cribl most recently from Tricentis, with prior stints at AppDynamics and Cloudgenix where he led worldwide systems engineering teams. Wade adds a depth of technical expertise in enterprise software that will strengthen the technical go-to-market team. Kilpatrick ran North America Alliances for Okta before joining Cribl in August, and prior to that was at Juniper Networks. His focus will be building and growing the global Cribl channel program and partners as the team accelerates revenue growth through 2022. Podobnik spent the last several years driving Talent Acquisition and Employee Experience for Confluent and Medallia before joining Cribl as Vice President of People, demonstrating a clear plan to invest heavily in Cribl's employee engagement and experience as the company continues to rapidly expand.

In addition, two resident executives at Cribl, Farrah Bui, formerly Chief of Staff, has been promoted to Vice President, Business Operations, and Jerry Sharum to Vice President, Legal. Farrah Bui and Jerry Sharum have been integral parts of Cribl's success, and their increased spans of control and growing organizations reflect that. Bui joined Cribl in May 2020 as Chief of Staff, and she headed the due diligence efforts for Series B and the recent $200 million Series C round led by Greylock and Redpoint. Bui will lead the Business Operations, IT, and Analytics teams at Cribl. In his year at Cribl, Sharum has brought a wealth of experience to the Legal practice at Cribl, from contract review to privacy and compliance, most recently leading the effort for Cribl's SOC2 certification. Sharum will continue to lead and grow the Legal team at Cribl, assuring Cribl's ongoing growth and compliance.

About Cribl

Cribl is a company built to solve customer data challenges and enable customer choice. Our solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route security and observability data where it has the most value. Our solutions help slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Cribl helps you instrument everything, so you can analyze more and pay less. Join the dozens of early adopters, including leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Media Contact

Kelly Engemoen

kelly.engemoen@revereteam.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cribl