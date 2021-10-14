Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 3.
Conference Call Information
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 9:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM CT
Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053
Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657
Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216
To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.
