TransPerfect Technology Platform Selected By 2-1-1 Arizona To Automate Launch And Maintenance Of Spanish Website

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that 2-1-1 Arizona has chosen the company's GlobalLink OneLink® platform to support the localization and launch of their website, www.211arizona.org, in Spanish.

2-1-1 Arizona is the state's largest non-profit go-to resource for health and human services, linking individuals and families to vital community and public interest services. 2-1-1 Arizona partners with communities to identify gaps and provide solutions through data. With over 20% of Arizona residents being Spanish speakers, the need for a high-quality multilingual website was significant. 2-1-1 Arizona sought a turnkey solution for website localization that would allow creation and launch with minimal burden on internal IT resources, which led to the choice of OneLink to facilitate their site launch in July of 2021.

OneLink automates the process of translating and releasing websites. Beyond no internal IT burden and nothing to install for the client, OneLink also requires virtually no internal project management time. Organizations running OneLink can launch new multilingual websites in as little as 30 days and automate the maintenance required to keep multilingual versions in sync with their source language site.

"Just as our 2-1-1 Arizona information and referral program offers 24/7/365 live operator service in English and Spanish, it is essential that the visitors to 211arizona.org be able to use the website in their preferred language. Partnering with TransPerfect on the Spanish version of our website ensures that vital information and resources are easily accessible in both languages and we are grateful to them for their excellent translation work," said Justin Chase, CEO of Solari, Inc., which oversees the 2-1-1 Arizona program.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are proud to support 2-1-1 Arizona in making online information about essential health and human services more accessible to Arizona's Spanish-speaking residents."

About 2-1-1 Arizona

2-1-1 Arizona, originally known as Community Information and Referral Services, was founded in 1964 and incorporated as a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in 1979. In 2017, Solari, Inc. acquired the program, which transforms lives by linking individuals and families to vital services throughout Arizona. From supplemental food and nutrition programs to emergency information and disaster relief, 2-1-1 Arizona helps individuals and families find available resources locally throughout the state and provides connections to critical services that can improve—and save—lives. http://www.211arizona.org

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

