SXSW EDU® Announces More than 180 PanelPicker® Sessions and Workshops for the 2022 Conference & Festival RUN DMC's Darryl McDaniels, Chelsea Clinton, Anthony Abraham Jack, and Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell join lineup to discuss activism, equity, and mental health

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SXSW EDU® today unveiled its array of programming for the 2022 Conference & Festival. The conference, held from March 7-10, 2022, will feature an initial more than 180 sessions voted on by the community in the PanelPicker® process that will cover topics such as student activism, equity in higher education, and advancing social emotional learning and mental health initiatives

After receiving more than 800 programming submissions from the education community through PanelPicker®, the proposals were narrowed down through community voting, as well as SXSW EDU Advisory Board and staff review. The diverse lineup of programming announced spans the newly refined 11 programming tracks including Accessibility & Inclusion, Arts & Storytelling, and Policy & Civic Engagement, with more than 450 speakers joining in formats from podcast conversations and speaker-led networking events to short solo presentations and in-depth workshops.

"The trends and issues of utmost importance to the education sector are critical to forming our content and conversations at SXSW EDU," said Greg Rosenbaum, Head of SXSW EDU. "It is our mission to ensure that the conference's attendees are not only engaged by the program but that they discover new ideas that are relevant, easily implemented, and scaled as we all work together to shape the future of learning."

SXSW EDU received proposals covering a wide-ranging set of topics for the 2022 conference, with high demand for tracks including Practice & Pedagogy, Equity & Justice, and Work Reimagined. The initially announced lineup will host four featured sessions in addition to more than 180 other sessions that will gather students, teachers, administrative leaders, tech innovators, activists, policy creators, artists, reporters, academics, and more in pursuit of advancing teaching and learning. Highlights of the first announced featured sessions include:

HBCUs EMBRACING THE FUTURE OF WORK - Higher education leaders will gather to discuss how companies and HBCUs can work together to advance more equitable recruitment practices.

Speakers:

Dr. David Thomas, President, Morehouse College

Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, President, Spelman College

Dr. Michael Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, Reporter, Washington Post

HOW STUDENT DEVELOPERS ARE SAVING THE WORLD - As societal challenges intensify, this panel will examine how students are making their voices heard, building movements, and advocating for widespread action and change.

Speakers:

Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair, Clinton Foundation

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems, IBM

Chimegsaikhan (Chimka) Munkhbayar, Developer Activist & COO, Agrolly

Trey Buck, President of Palisades-Malibu Youth and Government, YMCA, LA & Palisades-Malibu Youth and Government

CONFRONTING SYSTEMIC BARRIERS IN HIGHER EDUCATION - This talk will bring together the perspectives of both researchers and students to analyze the reasons why racial disparities in education persist as well as the concrete solutions for solving this persistent problem.

Speakers:

Joel Bervell, Medical Student / Social Media Medical Content Creator, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine

Anthony Abraham Jack, Assistant Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Harvard University

Jonah Martinez Goldstein, Student Advocate, Williams College

Janel George, Associate Professor of Law, Georgetown University

TALKING STUDENT MENTAL HEALTH WITH RUN DMC - Hip-hop legend and mental health advocate Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joins to address the impact of the pandemic on student mental health and discuss the creation of pathways to support their needs.

Speakers:

Darryl McDaniels, Mental Health Advocate, Hip-Hop Legend, Author, RUN DMC

Michael London, Founder & CEO, Uwill

