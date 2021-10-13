Subaru Share the Love® Event Returns for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event will return in 2021 for its fourteenth consecutive year. With the return of national charity partners including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation, Subaru and its participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $225 million donated to these worthy causes by the end of the event's fourteenth year.

"The Subaru Share the Love Event is the most important time of the year for us, as it gives our Subaru family of employees, retailers and owners a moment to come together to reflect on what matters most – helping those in need," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Giving back is at the very heart of Subaru – it's what makes us More Than a Car Company. In 2021, we're excited to give back to the causes close to our community's hearts and make a lasting positive impact."

From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, with every new Subaru purchased or leased at one of more than 600 participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charities*. The customer may choose to direct the donation to four national partner charities: The ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers also will have the opportunity to add up to two local hometown charities for their customers to select.

For the sixth consecutive year, there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America, Inc. to the Share the Love Event charitable partners, and new owners will be granted the option of selecting which charity or charities will receive a donation from Subaru on their behalf. In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers nationwide have selected 794 charitable organizations in their communities to support.

Additionally, more than 300 participating Subaru retailers will donate an additional $5 to their hometown charitable partners for every routine Subaru vehicle service visit from November 18, 2021 through January 3, 2022, throughout the Subaru Share the Love Event.

The Subaru Share the Love Event was launched in 2008, and since that year, Subaru has donated more than $200 million to more than 1,610 national and local charities.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA® provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, introducing, and enforcing more humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the ASPCA has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 74,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish® has granted the life-changing wishes of more than 2,700 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, Meals on Wheels has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the National Park Foundation is able to increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System and provide critical funding to programs and projects in more than 400+ national parks.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate an additional $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2022. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

