Attorney Harris E. Tulchin Joins the Law Firm of Anthony L.G., PLLC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony L.G., PLLC, a national corporate and securities law firm, is pleased to announce that seasoned attorney Harris E. Tulchin has joined the firm as Of Counsel.

Harris E. Tulchin is an entertainment lawyer, producer, author, and producer's representative. He graduated from Cornell University and Hastings Law School, and has practiced entertainment, communications, and multimedia law since 1978. He has served as Senior Vice President of Business Affairs and General Counsel for Cinema Group; General Counsel and Head of Business Affairs for KCET Television; Senior Counsel for United Artists; Director of Business Affairs at MGM Television; Counsel for American International Pictures; Counsel for Filmways Pictures; and Counsel for Orion Pictures. Mr. Tulchin is the co-author of a book considered one of the bibles of the motion picture industry, entitled: The Independent Film Producer's Survival Guide: A Legal and Business Sourcebook, published by Schirmer Press, New York (2002, 2005, 2010).

As Tulchin Entertainment's president / owner, Harris E. Tulchin has produced or executive produced more than 20 films including To Sleep With Anger starring Danny Glover and directed by Charles Burnett (Sundance, Cannes 1990, winner of four Independent Spirit Awards); Guy directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, starring Vincent D'Onofrio and Hope Davis (UK / Germany, Venice 1997); The Lightkeepers starring Richard Dreyfuss and Blythe Danner; The Golden Boys starring Bruce Dern, Rip Torn, David Carradine, and Mariel Hemingway; The Devil's Double, directed by Lee Tamahori (Once Were Warriors and Die Another Day) with Dominic Cooper and Ludivine Sagnier, it was an official selection of the Sundance, Berlin, Los Angeles, and St. Petersburg, Russia (where it won Best Gala Premier) Film Festivals. (Belgium / the Netherlands / Malta, Berlinale Panorama 2011); The Comeback Trail (Executive Producer) written and directed by George Gallo (Midnight Run, Bad Boys, Middle Men) starring Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, and Morgan Freeman; and Home (Executive Producer), a Germany co-production directed by Franka Potente starring Kathy Bates, Jake McLaughlin, Lil Rel Howery, and Stephen Root. He also served as Senior Executive Business Affairs and Legal Consultant on The Third Person, a Belgian/Italian coproduction with Corsan, NV and Cinecitta Studios written and directed by Paul Haggis (Crash and In the Valley of Elah), starring Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, James Franco, Olivia Wilde, Adrien Brody, Maria Bello, and Kim Basinger (2012/2013); Killing Season starring Robert De Niro and John Travolta (Georgia / Bulgaria, Corsan / Nu Image Co-production 2012); Singularity directed by Roland Joffe and starring Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton (Australia / UK / India, Corsan 2012).

Tulchin's current projects include: Marlowe starring Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, written by William Monahan (The Departed), and to be directed by Neil Jordan (The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire); Leo From Toledo starring Mel Gibson; The Lowe Men (Executive Producer), a British comedy about identical twins, one a bank robber and one a policeman; Framed (Executive Producer), based on the acclaimed book of the same title by Tod Volpe based on Tod Volpe's journey from art dealer to the stars, to his incarceration for tax fraud and his ultimate repentance; StarStruck (Executive Producer), a five-part mini-series written by Andrew Chiaramonte based on the life of the genius and convicted heretic and father of the scientific revolution, Galileo Galilei; DieRy (Executive Producer), which is currently in post-production; American Terrorist (Executive Producer), a psychological thriller that recently premiered at the Hollywood Film Festival; The Second Sun (Producer's Representative), a period drama that also recently premiered at the Hollywood Film Festival; and Belle de Jour (Executive Producer), inspired by Luis Buñuel's classic 1968 film of the same name.

He has lectured extensively at forums such as UCLA, USC, AFI, IFP, ShowBiz Expo, IFTA, The Sundance Producer's Conference, Singapore Film & Television Conference, Cannes, the Los Angeles Independent, Cine Asia (Bangkok, Thailand and Beijing, China), Galway (Ireland), Los Angeles / AFI and Santa Barbara Film Festivals, Digital Hollywood, The Learning Annex, The International Film School in Cuba, Variety's New York Film Finance Forum, and numerous others. Mr. Tulchin has been a member of the Full Sail Entertainment Business Academy Board of Advisors (Orlando, Florida) and was an Adjunct Professor of Entertainment Law at the Entertainment Law Institute of Southwestern University Law School.

A founding member of the Orange County Flyers Professional Baseball Team's management team, Harris has been involved with all aspects of the Flyers' legal and business affairs including the acquisition of the Flyers team, assets, and territorial rights from the Golden Baseball League, the Golden Baseball League operating rights agreement, stadium lease negotiations and new stadium committee, all major business transactions, managers and coaches contracts, players contracts, league rules and regulations, player trades and options, media, broadcast, and licensing arrangements, and all other key Orange Flyers Baseball deals.

As a producer's representative, Mr. Tulchin has sold and licensed hundreds of films on behalf of his production company clients. Mr. Tulchin was also an IFTA arbitrator, has served as an expert witness in numerous cases involving the motion picture and television business.

As a private practitioner, his clients have included, among others: Sony Pictures, MGM/United Artists, Hallmark Entertainment, Lionsgate Pictures, MCA/Universal, Cineville/HBO, Showtime, Media 8 (formerly MDP Worldwide), PolyGram Pictures, Summit Entertainment, LLC, Boulevard Films, CNA Insurance, DreamCatcher/Storm Entertainment, Maya Entertainment Ltd. (Bombay), Eye In The Sky Productions (Germany), Corsan Motion Picture Tax Engineering (Belgium), Corsan World Sales, Ramoji Studios (India), Star Overseas Film Group (Hong Kong), Ice Cube (musician/actor/entrepreneur), Ralph Winter (producer- "X-Men," "X2," "Star Trek III-VI"), Lloyd Silverman (producer "Snow Falling on Cedars"), Bavaria Film Studios (Germany), Origo Film Group (Budapest, Hungary), Boss Media, Pure Flix International Film Sales, Storyboard International Film Sales, Tanweer Film Distribution (Dubai), Spotlight International Film Sales, Revolver Pictures, Elevative Entertainment, Corrino Films (Netherlands), Staccato Films (Netherlands), Yeadim Animation & Games (Israel), His clients also include numerous independent producers, writers, directors, actors, digital developers, animators, and musicians.

Mr. Tulchin negotiated a five-picture deal with Corsan and Emmett/Furla Films for US $125 million, which contained two Martin Scorsese Pictures and a Picture starring Bruce Willis. He has represented Bavaria Film in Germany and Origo Film Group in Hungry, as well as Corsan, NV, the Belgian Film Finance and Tax Fund.

Mr. Tulchin is on the board of advisors for the Hollywood Film Festival. He is also on the Board of Advisors of, and the chief legal and business advisor to, Cinezen Blockchained Entertainment, the new blockchain/cryptocurrency video on demand distribution platform based in Sweden. Mr. Tulchin is also a Board Member and Chief of Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer of Clubhouse Media Group, Inc., a publicly traded company that is the worldwide leader in lifestyle social influencer content houses with collectively 280 million followers worldwide, operating content houses in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, and Europe.

"Working with Harris is going to be a new adventure," said attorney Laura Anthony, founding partner of Anthony LG, PLLC. "He is the real deal, knows the entertainment industry and has the uncanny ability to push projects forward."

Laura Anthony, Esq. is the founding partner of Anthony, L.G., PLLC, a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, capital markets, NASDAQ, NYSE American, the OTC markets, going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and exempt private offerings and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, securities token offerings, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, FINRA requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, L.G. PLLC team has represented issuers, buyers, sellers, underwriters, placement agents, investors, and shareholders in mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions valued in excess of $1 billion. ALG has represented in excess of 200 companies in reverse merger, initial public offering and direct public offering transactions. Palm Beach Attorney Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of SecuritiesLawBlog.com, the host of LawCast™, Corporate Finance in Focus and a contributor to The Huffington Post and Law360.

