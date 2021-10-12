Therap's Integrated Billing Solutions include Aggregated Data for Billing and Claims, and Efficient Tracking of Billable Units to support Authentication and Adjudication of Long-Term Services and Supports

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's suite of billing applications has been designed to help human services providers track service provisions and the amount that is to be billed for each of the services provided. Therap's billing dashboard, from the Business Intelligence platform, aggregates agency wide billing data including authorizations, utilization, claims, and more. The aggregated billing data allows comparative/configurable analyses of billing related data across providers, programs, service descriptions, and demographic variables, as well as statistical analysis of utilization trends, paid/unpaid claims, and more. Providers and oversight agencies' dashboards display service authorizations, billing data, and claims for services provided to individuals. The billing dashboard expands the scope of aggregate reporting as another tool to improve outcomes and provide actionable data for agencies providing supports to individuals.

Therap application's billing features integrate with service outcomes and point-of-service documentation and goal tracking to provide reliable audit trails. Daily, weekly, and monthly unit capture billable services, and configurable rounding algorithms calculate an array of time increments across the spectrum of approved services. Billing data can be generated using case notes, attendance data, manual entry, or point-of-service outcome and goal tracking documentation with reporting features through all steps of the claiming process, including billable, submitted, paid, rejected, or denied. Therap's billing solutions also support accounting software integration.

Therap's Billing solutions can be used to submit claims directly to Medicaid through electronic billing to track service authorizations and utilization, create, submit and track professional and institutional claims, as well as complete billing from Attendance Data, ISP Data or Case Notes for billable service units. Therap's billing applications can be used to directly upload to state Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) for claim submission.

