Sharestates Expands Sales Leadership and Commits to National Expansion to Capitalize on Investor Demand

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharestates, a leading real estate technology platform designed to support and accelerate the redevelopment of residential housing has expanded its sales leadership and dramatically expanded its sales team to capitalize on demand from its investors. Beginning this quarter, the recent sales hires will extend Sharestates regional presence in targeted high growth areas, and build on the firm's origination capabilities, which have surpassed $3 billion in total volume.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharestates)

Billie Adams joined Sharestates as Vice President of National Loan Origination to lead the company's regional expansion plans. "This is an excellent opportunity to lead an expanding regional sales team with strong loan growth and great credit quality," Adams said. Billie brings over 10+ years of experience in sales and management for leading national mortgage lenders including Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase.

David Young joined Sharestates as Vice President Correspondent and Strategic Partnerships to launch these new initiatives. He said, "I'm looking forward to building a strong correspondent and strategic partnership channel alongside the growing regional direct sales team, broker, and Sharestates' impressive inside sales team." David also brings over a decade of experience in sales, executive management, and business development along with extensive knowledge of the correspondent lending channel as the former VP of National Development and Wholesale Lending for RCN Capital.

Jason Redding also joined Sharestates as Senior Director of Inside Sales to lead and expand the company's remote sales organization. "I achieved success in my last role at OnDeck by growing an exceptional inside sales team and believe those skills will complement Sharestates' effort to build a multi-channel loan origination system." Jason's 10+ years of sales experience in the business purpose loan industry will buttress the team's regional expansion plans with a best-in-class inside sales team under his leadership.

In addition to these key new hires, Sharestates has added six regional directors of sales to the team, broadening the firm's presence in more than ten targeted regional markets across the country.

Sharestates Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer Raymond Y. Davoodi said, "Sharestates has, from inception, grown to become a private lender with $3 billion in high-quality credit and performing loan origination volume by taking a customer-centric approach. With the addition of Billie, Jason, David, and our new seasoned lineup of regional directors we have an opportunity to offer the same high-level, white-glove customer service to more real estate developers, brokers, and correspondents across the country. We are confident that our participation in the revitalization movement of real estate in the U.S. will help meet the growing demand for our loan products to institutional and retail investors. We are very excited to announce the growth of the Sharestates family with this monumental onboarding of vision and talent!"

Building on its past success before these new hires, Sharestates bolstered its end-to-end lending operations by adding staff across its credit, underwriting, processing, and loan servicing teams to ensure the best customer experience. Sharestates executive leadership team expects this momentum to carry forward into the fourth quarter of 2021 and beyond with more growth initiatives to follow.

About Sharestates

Sharestates is one of the fastest-growing national private lenders focused on non-owner-occupied residential and commercial properties. The company creates customized lending solutions for real estate investors and developers. Sharestates has successfully funded over $3 billion in projects nationwide and has the broadest loan programs available in the market with competitive pricing.

Sharestates funds loans from $100k to $20mm on residential (SFR 1-4), multi-family, mixed-use, and commercial properties. Its loan programs include residential bridge, fix & flip, new construction, portfolio, and rental loans. As a partner to its developers, Sharestates manages the servicing of all loans it originates through successful repayment to ensure the needs of its developers are met throughout the loan lifecycle.

Sharestates was founded by real estate veterans and its success is attributed to a strong leadership team, ease of use, sensible underwriting practices, and a relationship-focused lending strategy. Sharestates partners with direct borrowers and brokers.

Sharestates is one of many related real estate businesses managed by the executive team that exists to accelerate the redevelopment of residential housing. Collectively, the unique capability of each related business allows Sharestates to provide an end-to-end solution for its customers. In doing so, it creates a more positive borrower experience, better controls credit risk, and successfully monitors the loan through its entire lifecycle.

To learn more visit www.Sharestates.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Peterson

SVP of Marketing

212-201-0750

justin@sharestatesmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharestates