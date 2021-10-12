Naborforce Unveils Plan to Support Businesses Committed to Addressing Challenges Faced by Caregivers in the Workforce

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a fast-growing, tech-enabled company that connects aging adults to a network of trusted care providers, unveiled a new service offering today for businesses and other organizations committed to supporting their teammates who are assisting with the care of an older family member. The new program, called Naborforce for Laborforce, will provide resources and backup eldercare benefits designed to help employees balance work and caregiving, while boosting productivity and reducing turnover.

Today, one in four employees has the added responsibility of caring for an older family member. The number of employees providing caregiving while managing a career is predicted to double over the years ahead as the U.S. population ages. As a result, employees with caregiving responsibilities state that the most important workplace benefits go beyond flexible work schedules and paid time off, and instead include a caregiving resource. The need for caregiving benefits and resources has further surged in the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially increased the challenges for employee caregivers.

"There is no question that the pandemic has elevated the awareness of the toll that caregiving is taking on employees – and it's not just challenges around childcare," said Paige Wilson, Founder and CEO of Naborforce. "As COVID-19 blurred the lines between work life and home life, proactive employers are taking note and eager to support the overall well-being and mental health of caregivers in the workforce."

To address the call for caregiving as a top benefit demand, the new program offers employers of all sizes the power of Naborforce's award-winning, eldertech platform, which has made over 10,000 connections between older adults and the growing support system of "Nabors" available for on-demand assistance in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and beyond. On call and ready to help, the Naborforce network can now be leveraged by employees to connect their loved one with a "Nabor" to help prepare meals, run errands, provide transportation to a medical appointment, or simply provide companionship.

Naborforce for Laborforce is the first and only solution for employers seeking to offer true, on-demand backup eldercare to their employees. Dominion Energy and Atlantic Union Bank, two Richmond-based employers known for their benefits and workplace culture, are the first to offer the program. "We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to support our family caregivers and believe this will provide much-needed relief for those balancing their caregiving responsibilities with their careers," said Regina Elbert, Vice President of Human Resources Business Services at Dominion Energy.

Wendy Wellener, Vice President of Shared Services and Executive Sponsor of the women's resource group, We3, at Dominion Energy, added, "I am proud to be working with our HR leadership on such a thoughtful, proactive approach to supporting the well-being of our workforce. Naborforce will be a tremendous resource for all of our employees."

"By offering this critical backup support, we can help reduce the stress on those with eldercare challenges, especially our female teammates who often bear a disproportionate caregiving load," said Maria Tedesco, President of Atlantic Union Bank.

Businesses wishing to support employees who are caregivers, while improving their organization's workplace culture and productivity, are encouraged to visit www.naborforce.com/employers to learn more about Naborforce for Laborforce. In addition, individuals and family members seeking a "Nabor" for on-demand support can visit www.naborforce.com to connect those in need of an extra hand with those willing to lend one.

Based in Richmond, VA, Naborforce is using technology to harness the strength of community. Through their proprietary tech platform, they connect older adults and their family caregivers to a network of fully vetted community members for light, on-demand assistance and social connection. For more information, visit www.naborforce.com.

