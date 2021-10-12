ActionIQ Expands Its CDP Offering into the Healthcare Industry Completes HIPAA Type I Certification, Is Recertified in SOC 2 Type II Standards

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced that it has expanded its CDP into the healthcare vertical by completing their compliance audit for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Type 1 standards. Adding the HIPAA certification to ActionIQ's CDP capabilities creates an industry-first comprehensive customer experience (CX) offering for healthcare payers, providers, life sciences and pharmacy brands.

With nearly $4 trillion spent on health consumption in the US annually, healthcare organizations have a massive opportunity to transform how they leverage their data to drive better patient outcomes while reducing costs and inefficiencies. By meeting HIPAA requirements, ActionIQ enables healthcare organizations to deliver more helpful experiences across all touchpoints while keeping patient data secure and safe.

The ActionIQ CDP delivers the following essential capabilities for healthcare organizations:

Secure Health Information -- Ensures health information is compliant with healthcare data security, privacy and governance standards, including HIPAA Type I, Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Customer 360 -- Unifies siloed patient data into a single profile for better understanding of and insight into individual preferences and needs.

Customer Experiences -- Orchestrates integrated experiences across all patient interaction points to deliver helpful and seamless experiences.

"ActionIQ has a long-standing commitment to privacy and security — safeguarding our clients' data is our top priority as an enterprise Customer Data Platform and something we will never compromise on," said Therese Charles, Director of Information Security at ActionIQ. "The HIPAA certification opens the door for healthcare organizations to take advantage of the ActionIQ CDP to deliver better experiences and outcomes."

HIPAA standards — enforced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — govern rules and practices for maintaining the security and privacy of electronic health information and ensuring the integrity of protected health information. ActionIQ's first HIPAA Type 1 examination was completed by a recognized independent third party. Additionally, ActionIQ's SOC 2 Type II recertification reaffirms that the ActionIQ CDP meets the SOC 2 standards for data security practices as established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ revolutionizes the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

