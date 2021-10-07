Table Trac and CASINOMONEY Demonstrate Interconnected Cashless Services Live on the G2E Show Floor

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), together with CASINOMONEY, are showcasing their combined technologies to provide complete "Bank to game" cashless player convenience live on the show floor at this year's G2E conference going on this week in Las Vegas.

Casino guests can register for cashless services using multiple bank accounts using the CASINOMONEY financial services nationwide network. Using Table Trac's mobile app, KioskTrac Mobile, and the CASINOMONEY multi-function kiosks on the casino gaming floor, guests can select from registered accounts and effortlessly transfer funds directly from those accounts to their CM Mobile Wallet.

Cashless convenience is enhanced with Table Trac's patented mobile app, which allows virtual player cards at the machines and transfers funds to and from the games cashless, ticketless, and easy. The KioskTrac Mobile also provides access to the CASINOMONEY registered accounts for ATM-style transfers and deposits right from the player's phone while in the casino.

Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc., said, "The interest in cashless and the collaboration between CasinoTrac and CASINOMONEY to provide this effortless end-to-end financial convenience has been terrific. Everyone who sees it is impressed with its ease of use and amazing results."

CASINOMONEY's new next-generation financial services kiosk goes beyond the "ATM" with functions to scan a player's mobile app ID on their phone to connect player financial activities to their casino wallet. Simple to transfer funds and deposit winnings back to their accounts, these kiosks also provide all of the traditional gaming floor services for guests, including ticket redemption, bill break, and ATM cash.

"We are building a new bridge of self-service automation that makes it easy to cross over to any type of payment to pay and play," said Larry Dunnwald, President of CASINOMONEY. "We are integrating cash, tickets, ACH, debit, check cashing, and the Players Club Rewards Card into an easy-to-use app that helps players Stay in the Game!"

