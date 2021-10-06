Prime Therapeutics launches new MedsYourWay™ offering, now giving Blue Plan members home delivery prescription option using Amazon Pharmacy

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, announces its new MedsYourWay™ offering, designed to deliver breakthrough consumer shopping experiences for members of participating Blue Plans.

The first offering through MedsYourWay includes a new home delivery option using Amazon Pharmacy. Blue Plans will now have an additional home delivery option that they can choose to offer their members and clients. This new home delivery option with Amazon Pharmacy includes notable customer benefits, including simplified sign-up, real-time medication price displays and an integrated MedsYourWay prescription discount card administered by Inside Rx1. Covered purchases with the MedsYourWay prescription discount card accrue toward a member's out of pocket maximums and deductibles.

"MedsYourWay will challenge the traditional thinking in the PBM industry," said Jarrod Henshaw, senior vice president, chief innovation and supply chain officer for Prime Therapeutics. "This umbrella offering is a reflection of what makes Prime Therapeutics so unique in the industry – true channel independence and an unbiased approach in identifying the best consumer solutions that allow our Blue Plan members to easily access low-cost medications. The first MedsYourWay offering for home delivery using Amazon Pharmacy is an excellent representation of this basic, but critical tenet of how we do business with our Blue Plan partners. We look forward to working with Amazon Pharmacy on the launch of the new offering."

Over the coming months, additional breakthrough consumer shopping experiences will be launched by Prime Therapeutics under the MedsYourWay offering.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total medicine management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves more than 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

