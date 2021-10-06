Banjo Health, a leader in AI-powered Prior Authorization (PA) solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emilian Elefteratos as Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most recently, Emilian completed the acquisition of Medal Inc., where he was CEO, by Ciox Health/Datavant. Throughout his career, Emilian has implemented 43 acquisitions across multiple industries and verticals, with growth-focus in directing business operations and developing robust strategy and initiatives to accomplish business milestones across global markets. Emilian held leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Cisco Systems, British Telecom, and co-founded his own-start-up which was acquired by Hypercom and then acquired by VeriFone. He has also consulted for flagship companies in Turkey, Sweden, Germany, Czech Republic, Malaysia, and China.

"Emilian brings unique operational experience through demonstrated success in expanding market share, accelerating operational success, revamping business processes, and analyzing the value and sustainability of emerging technologies & business trends," said Saar Mahna, Banjo Health Founder and CEO, "we are thrilled to welcome Emilian to the Banjo Health team."

Emilian excels at value-adding leadership and transformation that drive simultaneous top-line and bottom-line growth, raising the bar on Organizational and Emotional IQ and being able to communicate across all levels of organizations. Well-versed in start-ups, leading cross-functional teams, and building lucrative partnerships for commercial success, while being adept at outperforming financial goals and producing new revenue streams.

"I am delighted to join Banjo Health as COO," said Emilian. "The enthusiasm of the team and 'can-do' attitude is contagious and motivating. Banjo Health is well positioned to make a positive impact for patients while streamlining and simplifying the prior authorization process, thus making it more effective, and more efficient."

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI) with a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization. Solution offerings, Harmony PA, Virtuoso AI, Composer, and Concerto Suite utilize AI and cloud-based technologies to meet all compliance regulations across all lines of business to provide an accurate, streamlined, and transparent PA process.

