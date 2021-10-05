Rochester RHIO Streamlines Direct Secure Messaging with Secure Exchange Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES), the leading platform provider of cloud-based secure clinical data exchange software, today announced a partnership with Rochester RHIO to offer best-in-class Direct Secure Messaging services to support the needs of Rochester RHIO's expanding community of healthcare organizations and providers.

Rochester RHIO's health information exchange (HIE) serves over 1.5 million residents across 14 counties, enabling better healthcare by providing physician and patient access to relevant real-time health information including lab results, radiology reports, images, clinical documents, hospital admission/discharge summaries via a clinical repository of over 142 million clinical documents.

Direct Secure Messaging complements the HIE offering by helping to close communication gaps between physicians and health care providers who need to receive referrals, access to transitions of care information, and critical clinical event notifications on patients under their care. Rochester RHIO recognized the benefits of outsourcing this crucial capability by selecting SES for its extensive experience supporting national HIEs with Direct HISP platform modernization efforts as well as their highly regarded industry commitment to exceptional customer service. The partnership allows Rochester RHIO to provide best-in-class Direct Secure Messaging through the SES DirectTrust™ accredited HISP as part of the RHIO's solution to improving industry patient care and reducing system inefficiencies.

"Rochester RHIO chose to partner with SES to ensure that our HIE participants have access to the highest rated Direct solution in the market," stated Andrea Richardson, CIO, Rochester RHIO. "SES worked with the Rochester RHIO team to seamlessly transition our base of 160 healthcare organizations and providers, representing over 1,000 Direct-enabled endpoints, as well as health system EHR integration to the SES Direct platform with zero provider friction in a very tight, less than six weeks, migration window."

"We are delighted to team with Rochester RHIO to help close critical clinical information exchange gaps for their community using a standard, scalable model," said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "This partnership with Rochester RHIO supports their core mission and focus on improving the quality of care for patients and community health services while improving administrative efficiencies and reducing overall system inefficiencies."

About Rochester RHIO

Rochester RHIO is a secure electronic health information exchange serving authorized medical providers and 1.5 million residents of Monroe, Allegany, Cayuga, Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties in Upstate New York. The service allows a medical care team to share records across institutions and practices, making patient information available wherever and whenever needed to provide the best care. Patients benefit from fewer repeated tests, easier second opinions, a reduced risk of mistakes caused by poor handwriting or incomplete records, and more informed care during office visits and emergencies. It is a Qualified Entity of the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY). Health care professionals and patients can learn more by visiting RochesterRHIO.org or by calling 877-865-RHIO (7446).

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

