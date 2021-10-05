Montezuma expands line of Triangle® Toolboxes with handheld Shopbox for on-the-go use

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new handheld Shopbox from Montezuma helps everyone from professional contractors to DIYers keep their tools and supplies organized, handy and secure when on the go. With Montezuma's exclusive Triangle® Toolbox design, the 15-by-10.5-inch Shopbox keeps contents in place on rough terrain, in busy garages and even when turned upside down, making it an ideal solution for transporting needed tools from project to project.

"Built on Montezuma's 30-year history of designing intuitive and rugged organization solutions, the new handheld Shopbox allows customers to organize and transport their most-used tools with ease," said Maegan Sadocha, marketing manager for Montezuma. "This new, smaller-profile Shopbox can complement existing Montezuma storage solutions or serve as the first step in a customer's tool and garage organization journey."

The handheld Shopbox has steel tines for organizing sockets and wrenches, two bin spaces, a tool platform for screwdrivers and pliers, and a large storage area for bulkier items. The carry handle with riveted cleats makes it easy to transport the Shopbox, and dual steel draw bolts with lockable padlock eyes secure the lid. The multitier, waterfall design allows customers to see all their tools at a glance. It is the third product in Montezuma's Shopbox line, which also includes 18-by-12-inch and 36-by-17-inch Shopboxes for more expansive storage needs. Both of these Shopboxes include drawers with ball-bearing slides. And the 36-by-17-inch version has a built-in power bay. All three Shopboxes are steel, offering long-lasting performance and reliability.

"With this new Shopbox, we now have a comprehensive line of solutions for any indoor tool organization need," Sadocha said. "With different sizes to meet different needs – and built with the innovative Triangle® Toolbox design – these are functional and durable products that help any working person complete their projects more efficiently."

Montezuma's Shopboxes are built for indoor use while Montezuma's legacy Triangle® Toolboxes are built for both indoor and outdoor workspaces. Click here for full details and specifications for the 15-by-10.5-inch handheld Shopbox.

For the past 30 years, Montezuma has created intuitive solutions for garage storage and organization. With durable construction and innovative designs, like the exclusive Triangle® Toolbox, Montezuma products keep supplies secure, organized and easily accessible. Montezuma is a wholly owned brand of Quality Craft. For more information, visit montezumastorage.com.

