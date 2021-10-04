uCloudlink and DREAMSCOM bring better data connectivity services to more users in Europe

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uCloudlink Group Inc ("uCloudlink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has announced it has established a new partnership with DREAMSCOM in the Netherlands. Through this new partnership, uCloudlink expects to further expand its footprint through Europe, as it seeks to help more users with better data connection through its PaaS and SaaS platform.

As part of the partnership, DREAMSCOM will distribute uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) products and related services throughout the Netherlands. With vaccination rates increasing around the world, Europeans are venturing further afield both for business and leisure. New research from ForwardKeys has revealed that international flights to Europe reached around 39.9% of pre-pandemic levels compared to around 26.6% in 2020. Data from MKG Consulting has also revealed a recent increase in hotel activity across the region compared to 2020.

By leveraging its patented CloudSIM technology and HyperConn™ solution through its PaaS and SaaS platform, uCloudlink's MBB products and services enable users to enjoy high-speed and reliable data connectivity services globally. With access to various operators' networks through uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform, users can select better coverage amongst available networks for their location, for a superior user experience at an affordable price.

Europe is one of the world's leading regions for smartphone penetration. As more Europeans demand access to stable and reliable data connectivity services, such as for work, learning and travel, uCloudlink is actively seeking new cooperation with regional partners to expand its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem.

uCloudlink has already established partnerships with business partners, such as in car rental and financial industries in Europe. By combining its asset-light model and innovative technology, with flexible cooperation arrangements, uCloudlink will be able to provide better products and services to business partners and users all over the world.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

