'The Power of Together' The 2021 Independent Show Debuts Oct 5 & 6

LENEXA, Kan. and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects – America's Communications Association (ACAC) are presenting their second virtual Independent Show (#TIS21) Oct 5 & 6, featuring top business, industry and member speakers, highlighting the stories and issues of independent broadband providers.

The eight-hour, invitation-only event over two days will bring together nearly 1,000 industry professionals from across the U.S. for thought-provoking sessions. The goal is to help independent providers equip themselves for the future by focusing on innovation, managing business during uncertain times, and the political and regulatory issues facing our industry.

Covering topics including important decisions operators will face over the next five years, these sessions are poised to help attendees navigate an ever-changing world. With our two world-class keynote speakers, Jeremy Gutsche, innovation speaker and award-winning author, and Beth Ford, President & CEO of Land O'Lakes, Inc., Independent Show attendees will walk away with ideas and tips to help their business succeed in this new world. Attendees will also learn about new broadband programs and regulations in Washington, D.C., and more.

"ACA Connects and NCTC are exceptional organizations and our members deserve nothing but the best from the Independent Show. On that score, the Independent Show -- a two-day virtual event -- will be future-focused, showcasing the leadership role that our members are playing in keeping hometown America connected to high-performance broadband networks," said ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyers, who is President of BOYCOM Vision in Poplar Bluff, Mo. "ACA Connects and NCTC Members are leaders who have been true to our customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are keeping America connected when the need is greatest!"

"NCTC and ACA Connects members are in for an incredible show. The team has put together sessions that will not only help members with innovation topics but also long-term planning. The sessions also help define ways to navigate the changing business climate and what's happening in Washington, D.C., on the broadband deployment and regulatory side," said NCTC Chairman Brad Mefferd.

"We're very excited to bring our members together once again for our 16th annual Independent Show, and while this show will not be in person as we hoped, it shows that we are taking safety precautions for our members and staff seriously. The world class educational sessions will help our members leave with information they can apply to their businesses immediately, also with the show being virtual, it opens opportunities for members that may not usually travel to attend our show," said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. "This year's Independent Show will provide dynamic speakers and informative panels that will expand our knowledge and help us prepare for the future."

"The Independent Show is major industry event, and ACA Connects is always pleased to partner with NCTC in creating a compelling experience that our members will find highly relevant to their day-to-day endeavors," said ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew M. Polka. "I'm confident that this year's Independent Show will send out an abundance of positive messages that will be favorably received by our members and industry, and regulators and lawmakers in Washington, D.C."

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

About ACA Connects – America's Communications Association

Based in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 700 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services to more than 8 million customers primarily located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects' members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org

