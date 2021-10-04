PEARLS For Teen Girls Adds Four New Programming Sites

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEARLS for Teen Girls, the Milwaukee leadership development program serving girls 5th through 12th grade with the mission of improving the quality of life and strengthening the community through the empowerment and support of young women, returns for their 28th year of programming with the addition of four new sites.

The new sites are Milwaukee Excellence High School, Milwaukee Excellence Middle School, Frank Lloyd Write Middle School, and Nathan Hale High School. Five sites are returning after a small hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to six others that have remained sites virtually throughout the pandemic. PEARLS For Teen Girls now provides programming in fifteen sites across the greater Milwaukee area, serving over 45 groups of girls.

"These new sites allow us to expand our reach and continue to grow the PEARLS sisterhood, said Nancy Athanasiou, Director of Programming Services. "Along with our existing partners, these schools provide us with an opportunity to live out our mission of improving quality of life and strengthening our community one girl at a time."

PEARLS offers a mix of types of groups: traditional, open, and in-house groups. The traditional group has a Program Coordinator visit the school once a week for groups that are given to students at that school; open groups, have groups once a week that are open to any girl; and In-House Groups have a Program Coordinator on site throughout the week to provide support and groups for students at that location.

For more information on groups and programming, please visit www.pearlsforteengirls.com/groups or contact nancy.athanasiou@pearlsforteengirls.com.

About PEARLS for Teen Girls

PEARLS for Teen Girls was founded as a volunteer effort in 1993 by a local entrepreneur and grew into a nonprofit in 2002, with the mission to improve the quality of life and strengthen the community through the empowerment and support of young women. PEARLS girls are provided with self-development tools, guidance, and support to strive for better, brighter futures by living out the PEARLS values: Personal Responsibility, Empathy, Awareness, Respect, Leadership, and Support. Our research-based curriculum helps girls break through generational and systemic challenges and live to their fullest potential. To learn more visit: PEARLSforTeenGirls.com.

