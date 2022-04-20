Relay For Life SWLA is our opportunity to come together to save lives, celebrate cancer survivors, honor lost loved ones and fight for a world without cancer!

May 13th, local teams will walk a track lined with luminaria bags at the Lake Charles Civic Center, but you don’t have to walk to help support the cause!

There are 33 local teams raising funds for the American Cancer Society this year to support cancer research, education, advocacy and family services. Please consider making a donation!

Click here to donate to TEAM BEN

Click here to search for another local RELAY FOR LIFE TEAM

