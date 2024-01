BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman last seen in Ragley due to a welfare concern.

37-year-old Brittany Roe was last seen near Camp Edgewood and Ned Smith roads in Ragley.

Welfare concern issued for woman last seen in Ragley (BPSO)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

