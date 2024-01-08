50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 7, 2024

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2024.

Jacalen Charles Pitre, 23, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; obstruction of court orders.

Chosefur Dewayne Alexander, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor (2 charges).

Ronald Wayne Toney Jr., 38, Ragley: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; instate detainer.

Lisa Marie Saucedo, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Karl Stanislas Emmanuel, 20, Homeless: Battery of emergency room personnel; possession of marijuana; obstruction of a public passage.

John Paul Landry, 29, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

