SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2024
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2024.
Allison Renee Livings, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Ralph Alvin Babin, 66, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
John Keith West, 33, Baton Rouge: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; instate detainer.
Colin Lee Crookshank, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jessica Eliode Perry, 40, Muskogee, Ok.: Strangulation.
Nicholas Dwayne Wilson, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.
Derek Nathaniel Verret, 40, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; false imprisonment.
Joel McCrae Semien, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Marcus Wayne Arceneaux, 35, Sulphur: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of a Schedule III drug.
