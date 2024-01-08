SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2024

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2024.

Allison Renee Livings, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Ralph Alvin Babin, 66, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

John Keith West, 33, Baton Rouge: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; instate detainer.

Colin Lee Crookshank, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jessica Eliode Perry, 40, Muskogee, Ok.: Strangulation.

Nicholas Dwayne Wilson, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Derek Nathaniel Verret, 40, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; false imprisonment.

Joel McCrae Semien, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Marcus Wayne Arceneaux, 35, Sulphur: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of a Schedule III drug.

