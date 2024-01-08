50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 6, 2024

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 6, 2024.

Allison Renee Livings, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Ralph Alvin Babin, 66, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

John Keith West, 33, Baton Rouge: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; instate detainer.

Colin Lee Crookshank, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jessica Eliode Perry, 40, Muskogee, Ok.: Strangulation.

Nicholas Dwayne Wilson, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; drug paraphernalia.

Derek Nathaniel Verret, 40, Lake Charles: Strangulation; resisting an officer; false imprisonment.

Joel McCrae Semien, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Marcus Wayne Arceneaux, 35, Sulphur: Required position and method of turning at intersections; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

2024 Fur and Wildlife Queen talks Festival History
2024 Fur and Wildlife Queen talks festival history
2024 Fur and Wildlife Queen talks Festival History
2024 Fur and Wildlife Queen talks festival history
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain makes a return to SWLA Monday with a chance for a few strong storms
Jeff Landry
LIVE: Inauguration Ceremony for Jeff Landry