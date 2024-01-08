50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur man accused of stabbing one victim, hitting another with his car

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Sulphur.

It happened Friday afternoon when deputies learned the suspect, 33-year-old Ricky Willis II was involved in an argument that turned physical.

Sulphur man accused of stabbing one victim, hitting another with his car
Sulphur man accused of stabbing one victim, hitting another with his car(CPSO)

Deputies say the victim was stabbed by Willis during the fight. Willis left the scene before their arrival but while he was trying to get away, deputies say Willis hit a second victim with his car.

He was located at his house hiding in the attic and arrested on charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, and aggravated battery.

Willis’ bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Storm damage in Hackberry on Jan. 8, 2024.
Storm damage reported in Hackberry
Tornado Watch is in effect for most of SWLA until 9 PM.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for most of SWLA until 9 P.M.
Beauregard Parish School Board
SWLA closures, cancellations due to severe weather
Several viewers in Southwest Louisiana have reported hail today, Jan. 8, 2024.
Viewer Photos: Hail reported as storms move through SWLA