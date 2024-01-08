SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a stabbing in Sulphur.

It happened Friday afternoon when deputies learned the suspect, 33-year-old Ricky Willis II was involved in an argument that turned physical.

Sulphur man accused of stabbing one victim, hitting another with his car (CPSO)

Deputies say the victim was stabbed by Willis during the fight. Willis left the scene before their arrival but while he was trying to get away, deputies say Willis hit a second victim with his car.

He was located at his house hiding in the attic and arrested on charges of aggravated assault, second-degree battery, and aggravated battery.

Willis’ bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.