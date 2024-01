Storm damage in Hackberry on Jan. 8, 2024. (KPLC viewer)

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Some storm damage was reported on Lake Breeze Drive in Hackberry.

Viewer photos show a downed power pole and tin from a roof or awning.

A tornado watch is in effect for Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jeff Davis, and Allen parishes until 9 p.m.

Click HERE for more weather.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.