Stars take losing streak into game against the Wild

The Dallas Stars look to stop a three-game skid with a victory against the Minnesota Wild
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Dallas Stars (22-11-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars, on a three-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has a 17-17-4 record overall and a 3-4-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild are third in the league serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas has gone 22-11-5 overall with an 8-3-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars have an 8-3-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Monday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has 15 goals and 11 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Filip Gustavsson: out (lower-body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (upper body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

