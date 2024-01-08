Rosepine upgrading water meters for residents

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is beginning the process of upgrading water meters for residents.

The utility department has partnered with Ferguson Waterworks and Second Site to conduct the installations.

Uniformed employees will be upgrading meters beginning on Jan. 23. The installations are expected to last nine weeks.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Rosepine provided the following guidelines:

o Advanced Meter installations will occur Monday–Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

o Installations will take place starting January 23rd and will take approximately 9 weeks to complete. It will typically take 20 minutes to complete the meter change out.

o Customers will receive door tag notifications before and after the meter has been installed.

o Meters will not be replaced if a leak is detected.

o Customers don’t need to be home during the installation.

o This project will require that water service is temporarily disrupted. Customers with medical conditions should call the Town of Rosepine at

(337) 463-8908 to make arrangements, if necessary.

o The Town of Rosepine will continue reading your water meter manually until the communications network is fully operational.

o For general information or to report a water emergency, call (337) 463-8908.

