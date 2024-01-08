50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rosepine upgrading water meters for residents

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is beginning the process of upgrading water meters for residents.

The utility department has partnered with Ferguson Waterworks and Second Site to conduct the installations.

Uniformed employees will be upgrading meters beginning on Jan. 23. The installations are expected to last nine weeks.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Rosepine provided the following guidelines:

o Advanced Meter installations will occur Monday–Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

o Installations will take place starting January 23rd and will take approximately 9 weeks to complete. It will typically take 20 minutes to complete the meter change out.

o Customers will receive door tag notifications before and after the meter has been installed.

o Meters will not be replaced if a leak is detected.

o Customers don’t need to be home during the installation.

o This project will require that water service is temporarily disrupted. Customers with medical conditions should call the Town of Rosepine at

(337) 463-8908 to make arrangements, if necessary.

o The Town of Rosepine will continue reading your water meter manually until the communications network is fully operational.

o For general information or to report a water emergency, call (337) 463-8908.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Tornado Watch is in effect for most of SWLA until 9 PM.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for ALL of SWLA until 9 PM
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Southwest Louisiana parishes swear in police jurors
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn in to office
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder.
Authorities investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder
Yvette Gragg Logan, 60
Bell City woman sentenced for killing husband