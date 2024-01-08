McNeese Athletic Foundation’s “A Night At Gatsby’s” gala returns in April

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wind back the clock to the era of American gold, glitz, and glamor! For one night only the Gatsby Gala will return to the L’Auberge Casino Resort.

The McNeese Athletic Foundation will present the most swingin’ soiree of the season on April 13.

There will be live music, entertainment, live action, and much more from 6 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

The event will help fund the McNeese Athletic Foundation which provides scholarships and operations assistance to McNeese Students.

Tables range from $1,000 to $10,000. Guests are encouraged to don their finest fringe, boas, and baubles, but formal or costume attire is required. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. You can reserve your table now on their website HERE.

SCHEDULE

  • 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Cocktail Hour BeginsSycamore Room & Outdoor Terrace Opens
  • 7:00 p.m. - Grand Ballroom Doors Open with Performers
  • 7:30 p.m. - Grand Entrance NumberDinner Service BeginsLive Auction Opens
  • 8:15 p.m. - Band Begins
  • 11:15 p.m. - Last Call
  • 11:30 p.m. - End of Event

