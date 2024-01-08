Judge: Elton recall election may proceed

Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine (KPLC)

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A judge in Jeff Davis Parish has ruled the recall election for Elton’s mayor may proceed.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine filed a petition for a restraining order, injunction, and damages after a recall election was scheduled for her position. Recall organizers cited possible irregularities found in a KPLC Investigation surrounding the election for mayor as their reason for seeking the recall.

Among other issues, we found voters who were registered at empty lots and voters who held homestead exemptions in other parishes, but still voted in the race for Elton’s mayor in the election. After two tries, recall organizers collected enough signatures and the Registrar of Voters certified the petition, leading to the Governor’s Office calling for the election this spring.

The mayor, however, took issue with some of the names on the recall petition, citing the same issues we found when investigating the voting issues in the election. The mayor claimed Registrar Joann Blair failed in her duty to “conduct a thorough investigation into the names and addresses on the recall petition submitted,” and some of the signatures should be removed from the petition.

A hearing was held Friday, and Judge Steve Gunnell handed down his ruling Monday morning.

He said the registrar followed the provisions of the election code for certifying a recall petition. According to her testimony, Blair matched the signatures and addresses to the records maintained by her office. After she was notified that some of the addresses may not be correct, she mailed out address confirmation cards to everyone that was listed on the petition, which is what the law required. The judge ruled all the voters on the petition were eligible voters at the time of the signing of the petition, and even if they moved to another home in Elton, they would still be qualified electors.

The recall election is scheduled to happen in April of 2024.

