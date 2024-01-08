Authorities investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder.

The incidents occurred overnight on Jan. 7 near Hayes Road and the Happy Day Trailer Park. The attempted theft of a fifth vehicle also occurred.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.