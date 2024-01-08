50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder.

The incidents occurred overnight on Jan. 7 near Hayes Road and the Happy Day Trailer Park. The attempted theft of a fifth vehicle also occurred.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Tornado Watch is in effect for most of SWLA until 9 PM.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for ALL of SWLA until 9 PM
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn in to office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn in to office
Yvette Gragg Logan, 60
Bell City woman sentenced for killing husband