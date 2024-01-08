FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for ALL of SWLA until 9 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 5:40 PM Update: The Tornado Watch has been extended to Vernon Parish this evening, effective until 9 PM. The watch now includes all of our SWLA Parishes.

Tornado Watch is in effect for most of SWLA until 9 PM. (KPLC)

A line of showers and storms will move in early on, and could produce all types of severe weather (winds, tornadoes and hail). So stay weather aware and have the First Alert Weather App handy, which will alert you in case warnings are issued. By 10 PM, the line and cold front will move through completely and end the severe weather threat.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Colder air and clearer weather will return for Tuesday behind the front. Highs are likely to remain in the low-to-mid 50′s among windy conditions. And lows that night will fall into the 30′s for most locations away from the coast. Some spots along and north of the interstate could see temps near or a touch below freezing. So you’ll want to think about protecting vulnerable plants. We’ll start to warm up by Wednesday as we track another front moving through later in the week.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

