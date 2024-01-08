First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and potentially strong storms Monday as two fronts move through the area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday is starting our week off with a bang in Southwest Louisiana, with heavy rainfall and the chance for stronger storms in the evening.

The storm system we have been expecting all weekend will move through the region Monday, bringing rain and a chance for a few strong-to-severe storms as low pressure moves closer to SWLA. As that happens, shower activity will become widespread by the late morning and early afternoon. The afternoon is when we will start to track the chance for thunderstorms to form. Any that do manage to form will have the potential to become strong with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Afternoon temperatures could still push as high as the upper 60′s, but high winds and rain will have it feeling much cooler.

A wind advisory is in place for all parishes until 11 PM.

A couple strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Monday (KPLC)

This system will be bringing several rounds of rain and several chances to see stronger storms.

The first will be if any individual cells can form during the late afternoon (after 3 PM or so) within the shower activity we will have ongoing as a large mass of warm and moist air moves in from the gulf. These cells would have the greatest potential to produce severe weather coupled with increased shear from the high winds, with all types of severe weather possible if that happens (hail, tornados, and damaging winds). Since we’ll start the day on a cooler note without a lot of instability in the atmosphere, the odds of this are limited but still are a possibility, and could lower if early rain keep temperatures running cool.

A heavier line of showers may develop in the evening (KPLC)

A second chance for severe weather may take place by the early evening ahead of the cold front passage. A line of showers and rain will start to develop near or over our area potentially forming a squall line. Any storms at that time would have a good chance to produce strong winds and hail, with a lower (but still present) chance of an isolated tornado, more likely in areas much further to the east. The cold front then will move through the area quickly during the evening hours, ending the chance of any severe weather afterwards.

For both chances, the severe threat is conditional on storms actually forming, meaning there’s a chance we see little storms develop which would obviously cut down on the chances of seeing anything too strong. Still, any storms that do form will have the potential to become severe. So you’ll want to be indoors by the late afternoon.

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in the event any warnings are issued.

Rain totals as high as 3" are possible in some areas (KPLC)

Aside from the chance for strong storms, another decent rainfall event is likely with a general range of 0.5 to 2″ of rain for most of us. Higher totals are possible, with some locations possibly receiving over 3 inches of rain in the strongest activity. High winds will also be in place both on Monday ahead of the front, and Tuesday behind it with a wind advisory in place for all parishes. Wind gusts up to 45 mph mean unsecured objects can be blown around, tree limbs can be knocked down, and power outages are possible.

Drier but windy weather remains Tuesday as the front pushes away (KPLC)

Colder air and clearer weather will return for Tuesday behind the front. Highs are likely to remain in the low-to-mid 50′s among windy conditions. And lows that night will fall into the 30′s for most locations away from the coast. Some spots along and north of the interstate could see temps near or a touch below freezing. So you’ll want to think about protecting vulnerable plants. We’ll start to warm up by Wednesday as we track another front moving through later in the week.

