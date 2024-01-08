50/50 Thursdays
Southwest Louisiana parishes swear in police jurors

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police jurors throughout the area are being sworn into new terms today.

Calcasieu and Vernon ceremonies were this morning along with Cameron Parish.

in Cameron,

In Calcasieu, Anthony Bartie was sworn in as president, and Ron Hayes was sworn in as vice president.

“I will do my very best to serve as president of the Calcasieu Police Jury and I know every step of the way, I’ll have your guys’ and ladies’ support. I feel that this is gonna be our time to shine,” Bartie said.

“I think we have risen to many challenges just in the past four years. I look forward to the next four years and the challenges we’ll see there,” Hayes said.

After being sworn in the police jury expressed how much they are looking forward to working with their new president and vice president.

Beauregard Parish was at 5 p.m. and in Allen Parish, they’ll start at about 6:30.

They’ll also honor John Strother for serving 12 consecutive terms as a police juror. He started in 1976.

