50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bell City woman sentenced for killing husband

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Yvette Gragg Logan, 60
Yvette Gragg Logan, 60(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman who shot and killed her husband was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

Yvette Logan, 61, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November. She shot and killed her 65-year-old husband, William Glenn Logan, in their Bell City home on Jan. 22, 2023. After the shooting, she called authorities and told them what she had done. She was initially indicted for second-degree murder.

As she stood before the court Monday, she was shaking and crying as she apologized to their children.

The prosecution and the defense agree she does not pose a danger to anyone else.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Tornado Watch is in effect for most of SWLA until 9 PM.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for ALL of SWLA until 9 PM
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn in to office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn into office
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury sworn in to office
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder.
Authorities investigating four vehicle thefts in DeRidder