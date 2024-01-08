Bell City woman sentenced for killing husband

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60 (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman who shot and killed her husband was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison.

Yvette Logan, 61, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in November. She shot and killed her 65-year-old husband, William Glenn Logan, in their Bell City home on Jan. 22, 2023. After the shooting, she called authorities and told them what she had done. She was initially indicted for second-degree murder.

As she stood before the court Monday, she was shaking and crying as she apologized to their children.

The prosecution and the defense agree she does not pose a danger to anyone else.

