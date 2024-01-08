50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis dismissing early

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Some schools across the area are closing today, Jan. 8, 2024, due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

We’ll update this list as we learn more.

Beauregard Parish schools: Dismissing at noon. Parents to make all appropriate arrangements for students.

Calcasieu Parish schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m. Lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

Calcasieu Charter schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Jeff Davis Parish schools: Dismissing at noon.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting

Latest News

Town of Oberlin issues boil advisory
Boil advisory lifted (Source: KPLC)
Boil advisory lifted for northeast Elton
Damaging winds and stronger thunderstorms capable of producing isolated tornados will be...
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and potentially strong storms Monday as two fronts move through the area
McNeese Athletic Foundation’s “A Night At Gatsby’s” gala returns in April
McNeese Athletic Foundation’s “A Night At Gatsby’s” gala returns in April