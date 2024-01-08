SCHOOL CLOSURES: Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis dismissing early

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Some schools across the area are closing today, Jan. 8, 2024, due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.

We’ll update this list as we learn more.

Beauregard Parish schools: Dismissing at noon. Parents to make all appropriate arrangements for students.

Calcasieu Parish schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m. Lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

Calcasieu Charter schools: Dismissing at 11:45 a.m.

Jeff Davis Parish schools: Dismissing at noon.

