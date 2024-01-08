50/50 Thursdays
2024 Fur and Wildlife Queen talks festival history

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Many in Southwest Louisiana are gearing up for a big celebration this coming weekend.

Friday marks the beginning of the 65th annual Fur and Wildlife Festival in Cameron Parish.

“The festival started in 1955, it was started by Congressman T.A. Thompson. A congressman from Maryland made a bet with him that he should send someone from Cameron to the skinning competition at the National Outdoors show in Maryland,” Jadyn Devillier said.

Fur and Wildlife Pageant Queen Jadyn Devillier explains that since the representatives from Maryland still come down to Cameron each year for the Festival, in return, Louisiana representatives head to Maryland every February.

However, fur was important to the Bayou State long before that interaction.

“During the Louisiana Purchase voyagers would travel up and down the land in Louisiana to sell pelts, mostly beaver, they’d bring them back to Canada, but also fur was, the fur industry was booming by 1912 because that’s when the state created licenses and season dates,” said Devillier.

Now, there are eight industries honored each year at the festival: cattle, energy, shrimp, hunting, fur, oyster, fishing and crabbing.

This year alligator, which falls under fur, will be honored.

As for Devillier, she says her position is so much more than just wearing a crown.

“So, it’s not even the year I spend reigning as their queen, I’ve put in years you know just preparing to run for this pageant. I’ve gotten my trapper’s license pretty much every year since 2016 and I went to a trapping class in December in Monroe with LDWF and hands-on learning how to set traps, and how to cover them, what traps are used for which animals,” said Devillier.

Many activities including a car show, 5K, and amusement rides will be available, but it’s all the unique Cajun experiences that keep people coming to the Festival year after year.

Among some more unique events are duck and goose calling, trap setting, nutria and muskrat skinning, and oyster shucking.

The fun will begin this coming Friday at noon and last until late Saturday night. You can find a complete schedule of events here.

