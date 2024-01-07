Twelfth Night festivities kick off Mardi Gras season in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Twelfth Night Revelers kicked off the Mardi Gras season here in Southwest Louisiana.

Twelve nights after Christmas makes for one of the biggest celebrations of the year, especially in Louisiana.

“Tonight is the twelfth night celebration which symbolizes when the wise men found baby Jesus,” Kennidy Peavy said.

Kennidy Peavy is the outgoing Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras queen.

For Christians, Twelfth Night marks the epiphany and it’s typically considered the start of the Mardi Gras season, with plenty of sequins, feathers, and fun.

“So basically we start with Mardi Gras royalty being introduced, and then we have thirty or so Krewes walking and it will symbolize the end of that Krewe’s king or queen reign,” Peavy said.

Then, the Revelers really got the party started.

Parading through the Coliseum, they’re making way for the new Mardi Gras season.

And, if you were feeling lucky, you could grab a slice of king cake. Twelve lucky folks who were able to find the baby got a big surprise.

There was even something special for children marking the holiday with a new tradition.

“Children can bring canned goods in and bring them up to the stage as a representation of the Wise men bringing gifts to Jesus, and all of the canned foods that are collected are going to Abraham’s Tent,” Peavy said.

Peavy said though her reign is coming to an end, she still has one last thing to look forward to.

“Honestly? Probably my last walk as queen. This ends my pageant career, so it’s very bitter sweet, but I’m looking forward to it,” Peavy said.

Mardi Gras 2024 has officially arrived, so now there is only one thing left to do, lassiez les bon ton roulez!

