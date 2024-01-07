50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowboys open up SLC play with road win against Texas A&M-Commerce

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Texas. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys came into Southland Conference play Saturday afternoon off to their best start since 1972-73 and were tasked with taking on Texas A&M-Commerce on the road for their SLC opener. At the half, the Cowboys trailed 36-28 but managed to make the necessary adjustments in the second half as they pulled away late to win 73-67 over the Lions.

Shahada Wells led the Cowboys in scoring with 25 points on the afternoon as he was critical in the second half for McNeese as he hit five three-pointers.

The Cowboys once trailed by as many as 12 points with just over 18 minutes left to go in the game but managed to go on a 13-0 run over the next four minutes of the game to take their first lead 47-44 since the early stages of the ball game.

“We shouldn’t have been down like we were,” said head coach Will Wade. “We scored five points in the first eight or nine minutes of the game, we just were very weak with the ball which we haven’t been for the most part this year, but we got down 12 then went on that 15-0 run, which was just huge for us, kind of got us back in the game and so I give our guys credit for that.”

McNeese will be back on the road for their second SLC game as they are set to take on the Northwestern State Demons this coming Monday at 6:30 p.m.

PLAYERPointsReboundsAssistsStealsBlocksMinutes
#5 Antavion Collum203---20
#1 Omar Cooper1-51-19
#13 Shahada Wells25104-139
#14 Javohn Garcia8531232
#24 Christian Shumate85-1134
#2 DJ Richards7411-28
#35 Cameron Jones21-116
#11 CJ Felder25--122

