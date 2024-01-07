50/50 Thursdays
Garry Clark scores 14 points and grabs 10 rebounds, leads Texas A&M-CC over Incarnate Word 75-65

Led by Garry Clark's 14 points and 10 rebounds, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 75-65 in a Southland Conference opener
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Garry Clark scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Incarnate Word 75-65 on Saturday night in a Southland Conference opener.

Lance Amir-Paul scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (8-6, 1-0). Dayne Prim had 11 points and was 5-of-11 shooting.

Josiah Hammons finished with 19 points for the Cardinals (5-9, 0-1). Sky Wicks added 15 points and nine rebounds for Incarnate Word. Shon Robinson also had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

