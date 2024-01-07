FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain makes a return to SWLA Monday with a chance for a few strong storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our next storm system will move through the region Monday, bringing rain and a chance for a few strong-to-severe storms as low pressure moves closer to SWLA. As that happens, shower activity will become widespread by the late morning and early afternoon. the afternoon is when we will start to track the chance for thunderstorms to form. Any that do manage to form will have the potential to become strong.

A couple strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Monday. (KPLC)

There will be a couple of opportunities to see strong thunderstorms develop. The first will be if any individual cells can form during the late afternoon (after 3 PM or so) within the shower activity we will have ongoing. These cells would have the greatest potential to produce severe weather, with all types of severe weather possible if that happens. Since we’ll start the day on a cooler note without a lot of instability in the atmosphere, the odds of this are limited, but still are a possibility.

A heavier round of rain may develop in a line just ahead of the cold front by the evening hours. (KPLC)

A second chance for severe weather may take place by the early evening ahead of the cold front passage. A line of showers and rain will start to develop near or over our area as more instability builds in the atmosphere. Any storms at that time would have a good chance to produce strong winds and hail, with a lower (but still present) chance of an isolated tornado. The cold front then will move through the area quickly during the evening hours, ending the chance of any severe weather afterwards. The bottom line is in both timeframes, the severe threat is conditional on storms actually forming, meaning there’s a chance we see little storms develop which would obviously cut down on the chances of seeing anything too strong. Still, any storms that do form have the potential to become severe. So you’ll want to be indoors by the late afternoon. As always, it will be a good idea to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts in the event any warnings are issued. One way is to have our First Alert Weather App downloaded, which you can do from here: https://www.kplctv.com/apps/

Another widespread rainfall event is ahead, with rainfall totals between 0.5 and 2" likely, with isolated higher totals possible. (KPLC)

Aside from the chance for strong storms, another decent rainfall event is likely with a general range of 0.5 to 2″ of rain will be a good bet. Isolated higher totals possible, with some locations possibly receiving over 3 inches of rain in the strongest activity. And regardless of the severe threat, it will become very windy both on Monday ahead of the front, and Tuesday behind it. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible both Monday evening and then again on Tuesday behind the front. So you will want to secure any loose outdoor items you have, or bring them inside.

It will become windy even outside of thunderstorms. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph will be possible, and higher in any storms that develop. (KPLC)

After the front moves through, colder air will return for Tuesday. Highs are likely to remain in the low-to-mid 50′s among windy conditions. And lows that night will fall into the 30′s for most locations away from the coast. Some spots along and north of the interstate could see temps near or a touch below freezing. So you’ll want to think about protecting vulnerable plants. We’ll start to warm up by Wednesday as we track another cold front by Friday.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page:

