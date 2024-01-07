City of Lake Charles recycles Christmas trees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season has come and gone and people are now wondering what to do with those trees sitting in their living rooms.

The City of Lake Charles Recreation Department had an answer today at their Christmas tree recycling event.

Community members came out to donate old Christmas trees and the trees were thrown in the wood chipper.

The city plans to turn the trees into mulch that help will fertilize landscaping in parks and other locations throughout the city.

“It really means a lot to us. I’m sure it means a lot to them too. It’s big, giving back recycling as well. We’ve had quite a few people doing that as well, so team green,” Raymond Stevenson with Lake Charles Parks and Recreation said.

The mulch made from today’s trees will undergo a process that takes about 3 months and is expected to be put out this spring.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.