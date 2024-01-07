50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles recycles Christmas trees

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season has come and gone and people are now wondering what to do with those trees sitting in their living rooms.

The City of Lake Charles Recreation Department had an answer today at their Christmas tree recycling event.

Community members came out to donate old Christmas trees and the trees were thrown in the wood chipper.

The city plans to turn the trees into mulch that help will fertilize landscaping in parks and other locations throughout the city.

“It really means a lot to us. I’m sure it means a lot to them too. It’s big, giving back recycling as well. We’ve had quite a few people doing that as well, so team green,” Raymond Stevenson with Lake Charles Parks and Recreation said.

The mulch made from today’s trees will undergo a process that takes about 3 months and is expected to be put out this spring.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Victim of deadly Sale Ln. shooting was mother of infant, teen boy, family friend says
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

Bayou Bells holds final concert of holiday season
Bayou Bell Choir hosts Christmas Encore concert
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying nice Sunday, tracking the chance of strong storms later Monday
Bayou Bells holds final concert of holiday season
Bayou Bells holds final concert of the holiday season
Neighbors in shock after deadly shooting on Sale Lane
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Sale Lane deadly shooting
Krewe members and revelers convened Saturday (Jan. 6) at New Orleans' Mardi Gras World for...
New Orleans mayor, others kick off 2024 Carnival season with yearly Kings Day celebration