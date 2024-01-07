50/50 Thursdays
Bayou Bell Choir hosts Christmas Encore concert

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It has been twelve days since Christmas, and the Bayou Bell Choir held an encore concert for the community to wrap up the holiday season and play classic Christmas songs.

We spoke to the choir director who says all the work put into the holiday season shouldn’t go to waste after only one day.

“We decided that Christmas just seems to come to too abrupt an end on December the 26th,” choir director Bruce Allured said. “All of a sudden, everything we’ve been going up to down and it’s a downer, so we need to extend Christmas a little and we’re doing it by having a 12th day of Christmas concert.”

The free concert brought in families looking to extend the holidays for just a little longer.

