Water’s Edge Church requesting air mattress donations to shelter homeless in cold weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With recent cold and rainy weather, most of us can’t wait to crawl into a warm bed. But not everyone in Southwest Louisiana has that luxury.

“If it gets too cold, we have things to keep hands and feet warm. That’s the basic things we have to keep warm,” Water’s Edge employee Sherman Brown said.

Brown knows what it’s like to be homeless. He’s found himself without shelter multiple times over the last 15 years.

He now works at Water’s Edge Church, where he and others are helping those in similar situations.

They are asking for air mattress donations so they can provide people with a safe place to sleep when temperatures drop below freezing.

“We collect these air mattresses and use these air mattresses because we use our building for shelter and that’s for all our unhoused friends to stay with us during these days,” Associate Pastor Jeremy Babineaux said.

Babineaux said the last time the church was able to completely open its doors to allow people to escape the cold was before Hurricane Laura. Since then, they’ve only been able to accommodate much smaller groups.

“It’s really important for them just to survive because three days below freezing weather is deadly, so we want to make sure they have a safe place to come, that they can relax and feel safe and have some good meals, coffee, good company just to relax and feel like they’re a person and loved and cared for,” Babineaux said.

The volunteers and the homeless build bonds with one another while taking shelter.

“It’s always a fun experience. Anyone who serves and comes and spends that time with us in the shelter, they’re forever changed by it and look at them differently when they see them back on the streets,” Babineaux said.

Brown said the support, even just for a night or two, can make all the difference.

“A lot of people don’t get a chance to sleep in a warm bed, and it is something that you have at that time. An air mattress makes you more comfortable,” Brown said.

The church is trying to meet its goal of 100 mattresses. If possible, they prefer twin-sized air mattresses with built-in pumps.

